Mildred's Cody Hayes is named the Dave Campbell's Texas Basketball Player of the Week.
Hayes earned the honor after being nominated along with six other players from around the state and was named the Texas Basketball Player of the Week based on voting on the internet.
He was a slam-sunk choice after his performance against Groesbeck when he scored 27 points, pulled down 10 rebounds, made six steals and handed out two assists to lead Mildred to a dramatic 46-41 comeback.
