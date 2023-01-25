MILDRED -- On a night when the Mildred Eagles needed to pick up a win as they continue their fight for a playoff spot, the Eagles rode a swarming defense and an offense running on all cylinders led by an Adam Holeman's double-double to beat the Malakoff Tigers 59-47 at home on Tuesday night and moved into fourth-place in the District 18-3A race, flying over Eustace, which lost Tuesday.
The Eagles started fast jumping out to a 15-3 lead at the end of the first. Malakoff didn’t hit their second basket until a minute into the second quarter. The Tigers came roaring back in the second scoring 18 points in the second quarter led by Chauncy Hogg, who scored eight points in the quarter including back-to-back 3-pointers. The Eagles held onto a 25-21 lead at the half.
The third quarter saw the Eagles answer back, scoring 23 points in the quarter to establish a 48-35 lead going into the fourth quarter. The 13-point lead proved too much to overcome for the Tigers as the Eagles were able to match the Tigers' score for a score late.
Holeman led Eagle scorers with his first double-double scoring 16 points including hitting a 3-pointer while grabbing 10 rebounds and an assist. Jake Callahan scored 12 points with three 3-pointers, a rebound, and an assist. Ashton Moore scored 11 points including a 3-pointer with three rebounds, three assists, four steals, and a block. Austin Wing scored 10 points with four rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Braylon Vanibuls scored eight points with two rebounds. Brennan Moore rounded out the Eagle scorers with two points scored with three rebounds, an assist, and two steals.
Chauncy Hogg had an outstanding game for the Tigers, leading all scorers with 22 points including four 3-pointers, with five rebounds, and two assists.
Mildred played well on both sides of the ball against an athletic team in Malakoff, travels to Kemp to face the Yellowjackets on Friday.
