Mildred's boys basketball team earned postseason honors when the District 18-3A all-district team was finally announced Monday.
Cody Hayes, one of the most talented and versatile athletes in the Golden Circle, was named to the District 18-3A first-team and Sean Morgan earned second-team honors.
Hayes, a junior who does it all at Mildred, had another remarkable season as a team leader in every way. , Hayes, who is Mildred's point guard and floor leader, averaged 10.5 points a game while handing out a team-high 2.1 assists. He also pulled down 7.8 rebounds a game, fighting for every board as a tenacious and determined 5-9 guard.
Three Eagles were named to the 18-3A Honorable Mention list: Daniel Ayers, Nick Carrizales and Austin Wing.
