MILDRED -- Last season the Mildred Eagles surprised the field, earning a spot in the playoffs for the first time in years, ultimately falling to Lorena. This season, the Eagles are wanting to build off of that success and make it back to the playoffs. The Eagles return five players from last year's squad with six additional players coming up from JV.
The Eagles have a solid mix of upper and lower classmen with several lower classmen with major roles. They also have a good mix of size and athleticism.
The Eagles get sophomore Adam Holeman back and healthy for the 2022 run. Holeman came out last season as a freshman and made a major impact before suffering an injury, and missing 14 games. He was back just in time for the playoff run. Coach Lance Key is expecting big things out of Holeman this season on both sides of the ball.
The Eagles run out sophomores at point guard, Ashton Moore and Sam Harper who are both hardnosed and aggressive. They are similar in that but different in how they play at the same time.
At shooting guard, juniors, Austin Wing, Payton Durham, and Jose Garcia are all solid along with senior Jake Callahan who seems to always be good for a timely three-pointer or to be an absolute pest defensively.
The Eagles have size at power forward with Holeman and Brennon Moore who Coach Key expects to have a major impact this season along with centers Breylon Vanibuls and Marc Pineda.
Speaking with coach Key about the players, he said, "I don't expect to see a drop off from last year. It will be a little different but the players complement each other well and we have the talent to fit into our offensive and defensive schemes.”
Speaking with coach Key about the district, he said, “We know we came out and shocked some people last year, but we feel we can build up from there. The district is competitive but as last season showed, anyone can win it. Kemp, Malakoff, Scurry-Rosser, Blooming Grove, they are all solid teams and it is going to be a battle every night. It starts at home, we have to win at home and find a way to steal some games on the road. The district will be a dogfight every game, just like it was last year.”
“We have to find our identity.," he said. "Our motto this season is ‘No excuses'. We don’t want to be like, ‘well, you lost Cody Hayes, so,..’ Our style of play will be different this season. We are looking to add to what we did last year while bringing the same energy. We like our squad and think we can play with anyone.
This is year four in our system and in the past, there were times, I had to hold tight to the reins, whereas this year, I expect to let them go and just play the game of basketball and have fun.”
The Eagles have a tough non-conference slate before playing in the Prairieland and Reisel Tournaments leading up to district play.
