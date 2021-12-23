Mildred's Lady Eagles, who are having a tremendous season, came up short against Malakoff Tuesday, losing in the final minute 41-34. The game was a back-and-forth battle until the stretch when Malakoff hit key free throws in the final minute to pull away.
Mildred was led by Amy Adamson (11 points) and Arianna Neason (10 points).
Mildred's Eagles battled district defending champ Malakoff all night but lost a close district game 40-36 Tuesday. Cody Hayes led Mildred with 14 points.
