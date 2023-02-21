WACO -- The Mildred Eagles fought hard but came up short against the Whitney Wildcats 78-64 in the bi-district round of the 3A playoffs Monday night in Waco. The game was a back-and-forth affair with Whitney making runs and Mildred pulling back even only for Whitney to pull away in the final minutes of the game.
The game was close through the first quarter. Whitney jumped out to an early lead but the Eagles closed the gap with 3-pointers by Austin Wing and Jose Garcia. Whitney went on another run in the second going back up by nine points. The Eagles fought back to even the game at 30-30 with 49 seconds left in the second quarter. Whitney pushed back ahead, scoring quickly to lead the Eagles 37-31 at the half.
The third quarter saw the teams continue to battle with both teams scoring 22 points in the quarter. As the quarter went on, the Eagles found success turning the Whitney full-court press against them when Ashton Moore heaved the ball the length of the court, finding Breylon Vanibuls open underneath the basket.
The fourth quarter was much of the same. The Wildcats pushed ahead to a 10-point lead only to see the Eagles come back. In the final minutes of the game, after taking body blow after body blow, the Eagles were unable to answer Whitney as the Wildcats pushed out to the 78-64 final score.
The Eagles are a young team with only two seniors and played one of their best games of the season. They adapted well to everything Whitney could throw at them and gave the Wildcats all they could handle.
Both Mildred seniors had great games. Jake Callahan earned a double-double with 10 points scored with 11 rebounds and a steal. Vanibuls scored 12 points with five rebounds and a steal.
Sophomore, Ashton Moore led the Eagles with 15 points, including two 3-pointers with a rebound, four assists, and two steals. Brennon Moore scored seven points with 12 rebounds and two steals.
Adam Holeman scored seven points with eight rebounds and two assists. Jose Garcia scored six points on two 3-pointers with an assist and two steals. Austin Wing rounded out with Eagle scorers with five points and had six rebounds, four assists, and a steal.
Wildcat Jairdyn Anderson lead all scorers with 23 points and had nine rebounds, an assist, and three steals. Cade Baker scored 19 points with two rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.
Whitney moves on to face the winner of Franklin and Cameron Yoe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.