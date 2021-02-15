It sounds so simple and is such a cliche' to say Hubbard's Jaguar basketball team beat the odds.
In reality first-year coach Kent Fuller and his kids beat the odds, and the odds and the odds -- and the odds.
The Jags beat history. They beat the first-year coach hurdle. The Jags beat tradition. And if that wasn't enough they beat "the cupboard was bare'' theory that buries so many programs.
History? Consider this: The boys basketball team has had 18 coaches in the past 17 years. Honest, they changed coaches in mid-season one year. It's difficult to build anything when you change architects every time you go to lunch.
The first-year coach hurdle? It's true that new blood is often not the answer because it takes a while for the kids to adjust, and Fuller knew that when he took the job.
"When I got the job my AD told me that the basketball program was bad," Fuller said. "He said he hoped I would be back for a second year."
Tradition? With 18 coaches spinning around Hubbard's revolving door, it was almost impossible to create "Hubbard Ball" or a Hubbard tradition. Just look at the postseason record. Hubbard hasn't won a postseason game since 2008, and you have to go back to 1999 to find another win in the playoffs. Two playoff victories in a little over 20 years is a lot of tradition to overcome.
And yes, the cupboard was pretty bare when Fuller arrived. Hubbard's class of 2020 was packed with talented athletes, but 18 solid seniors who played football and/or baseball and basketball graduated. The Jags returned only one player who started a year ago -- Sebastian Olvera.
But these Jags overcame all that and more and ripped through the District 26-A race, shocking just about everyone, going 10-2 to nail down the No, 2 seed. They are the only boys team in the Golden Circle to clinch a playoff spot.
Frost's Polar Bears still have a path to the playoffs, but they have to count on other teams to help them.
Hubbard's in. Or as Fuller likes to say, Hubbard's all-in!
That was one of the first steps to turning things around with his brand new team. "Once they saw I was all-in with them, they were all-in with me." Fuller said. "I told them from the beginning that you have to play hard all the time."
They did.
"I just wanted us to overachieve," Fuller said. "I didn't know what we were capable of. We weren't supposed to go 10-2, but these kids worked hard, really hard all the time. I told them a prerequisite to playing is working hard, and they have done that."
Fuller has had plenty of success. He had a winning program at Class 6A Tomball, where he coached four years before taking the Hubbard job, and before that he built a powerhouse team in two years at 2A West Hardin, where his first team went 20-10 and his second team went 30-3 and made it to the Regional title game, where West Hardin lost to Martins Mill's state powerhouse.
Fuller came to Hubbard because of his connection with Hubbard's first-year Athletic Director and head football coach Roger Masters -- a connection that goes back to 1997 when Masters was in high school and Fuller was in college.
They both grew up in Belton and were members of the First Baptist Church of Belton, where the youth pastor had his own Big Brother program in which he would pair an older boy with a younger one in a mentoring relationship. Fuller was Masters' Big Brother mentor, and they have been good friends for almost 24 years.
"When he first called me about the job I didn't give it much thought," Fuller said. "I just started praying about it, and it became pretty clear this is where I was suppose to be. This was more an answer to a calling. We're excited to be here."
Fuller heard some good news the day he arrived in Hubbard. That's when Masters told him about an outstanding eighth-grader, Kendan Johnson.
"I had heard we had a special kid who was an eighth-grader coming in," Fuller said. "I wasn't expecting him to do that much as a freshman, and when I got here (Masters) told me that he thought Kendan might score 30 points a game. I said, 'No way!'"
Masters was wrong. Sort of ...
Johnson is averaging 27 points a game and has emerged as a leader for the Jaguars despite being only 14-years-old. Johnson did score 37 points in a district game, and pumped in a career-high 45 points against Cross Roads. He is also averaging six steals and five assists for a Jaguar team that has grown up right along with the freshman sensation this season.
"I've never had a player score at that rate, let alone a freshman," Fuller said. "He has scored in the 30s in six of our 12 district games. He's only 14 and he was given the position to lead this basketball team. Early in the season there were some growing pains, but he's performing as that leader this season."
Johnson was also the leader of Hubbard's playoff football team, and took over at quarterback on a team that lost 18 starters from last season. He drove the Jags to the playoffs, where they lost a heartbreaker to Bowie, 8-6.
He's not alone on the basketball team. The Jags have seen players step up all over the court, including Olvera, who is averaging a double-double (10 points and 10 rebounds) for the season.
Olvera has been a three-year starter for the Jags and his 6-4, 300-pound presence makes a difference.
"He's 6-4 and 300, and he can move," Fuller said. "He's got good feet and he's got a very high basketball IQ. He always makes the right play."
Kevin Whitworth, a sophomore, is the leader on defense, where he can disrupt teams with smart and quick play that can drive teams nuts -- and he's scoring 10-to-12 points a game.
"He's really improved a lot this year," Fuller said. "He's an exciting player with a lot of athleticism. He has really stepped up this season and is a leader on defense. He leads our press and creates a lot of disruption."
Fuller loves his unsung scrappers -- Blaine Cornelius and MJ Ryman -- two players who go full-speed all the time and simply do whatever they have to do, out-hustling opponents and diving for loose balls and literally hitting the court head-on to make a play or save a play.
"They're always diving for balls and are willing to sacrifice to help the team," Fuller said of Ryman and Cornelius, a blue-collar combo that sounds like a name of a TV show about a couple of cops.
"Their motors just run so high," Fuller said. "They just play so hard all the time. They take a charge and go hard for every ball -- and they do it in practice, not just the games."
The Jags are a tough and hungry team, and Fuller says every player is excited to be in the playoffs after traveling a long road that few knew would be there.
"We started out and we were up and down in our pre-district games," Fuller said. "But the effort was always there. Then we opened district against Milford, a perennial playoff team. And we beat them 63-27. I knew right then that if we continued to work hard that this team could make the playoffs.
"I'm very proud we got in," he said. "They always were thinking that there's a bigger picture for this team. That was so key, because they always overachieved. I'm just so proud of them."
