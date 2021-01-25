The Rice Bulldogs ran into Malakoff's powerhouse Friday night and fell 73-40 in a district showdown.
Michael McMillon led Rice with 16 points, Josiah Morris followed with nine points and Carson Selman scored eight points for the Bulldogs.
Mary Sharp born September 10, 1955 in Dallas, Texas passed away January 19, 2021 at Navarro Regional Hospital at the age of 65. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 27th from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. at Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home. A private family graveside will be held at Dresden Cemetery. If a…
