Hubbard Jags

Courtesy Photo

Hubbard's Jags defeated No. 20 Wells 62-46 Friday night in the Class 1A Area Round and advance to the Class 1A Region Quarterfinals against Chireno.

GC Boys Basketball Scoreboard

Class 1A Area Round

Hubbard 62, Wells 46

Hubbard advances to the Class 1A Region III Quarterfinals against Chireno at a time and site to be determined.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you