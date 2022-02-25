GC Boys Basketball Scoreboard
Class 1A Area Round
Hubbard 62, Wells 46
Hubbard advances to the Class 1A Region III Quarterfinals against Chireno at a time and site to be determined.
Showers early becoming a steady light rain later in the day. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Cloudy with light rain early. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: February 26, 2022 @ 12:48 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.