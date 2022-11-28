TYLER -- Sunny Hardy's Corsicana Tigers are facing a tough stretch of games as they try to improve through adversity.
The Tigers are already dealing with such illness and injuries, but the whole idea of playing pre-district games is to improve, and anyone who has seen this team play this season can see improvement all over the court.
Hardy has turned the program toward a new direction, and scheduling Tyler's big school powerhouse can only help in the long run. That's what the Tigers will take from a 64-40 loss at Tyler in a game where they played short-handed.
Kameron Mize, coming off an injury, led the way with 12 points, Derrick Nathan, who has emerged during this stretch, followed with nine points and Vonte Kelly and Javon Betts scored five points each.
The clock is ticking on the Tigers, who open district play Dec. 20 at Ennis. They have made some big strides this season and have built confidence while going 2-3 on the court.
They will be at home Tuesday to play Burleson in a 7:30 p.m. tipoff. Tuesday game will be their final home game until Dec. 16 when they will be back in the Tiger Gym to face Waco Robinson in their final non-district game before playing Ennis in the district opener.
Corsicana's Lady Tigers are the hottest team in the Golden Circle after winning seven in a row, but they face a brutal stretch of games this week against three state-ranked teams.
Nic Claiborne's girls play at Mexia on Tuesday and play Thursday through Saturday in the Athens Tournament, where they face top-ranked Fairfield Thursday and state-ranked Palestine Friday.
Both the boys and girls programs have made huge improvements this season as Hardy and Claiborne have brought a new attitude to both basketball programs.
