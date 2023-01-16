Corsicana's Tigers led early but lost a close district game 53-44 to Terrell Friday night in the Tiger Gym.
The Tigers and Lady Tigers play at Crandall Tuesday and are back home at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday to face Red Oak.
Damarion Kelly led the Tigers against Terrell with 18 points three rebounds and a steal and LJ Williams followed with six points, six rebounds, a steal and blocked two shots.
Kameron Mize, Corbet Roman and Devon Mario scored five points each and Mize and Roman had two steals each. Joyrest Sony scored three points, grabbed two rebounds and blocked two shots. David Lee also scored for the Tigers, who have eight games left on their schedule
