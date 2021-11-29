It wasn't quite a three-for-all, but watching the Tigers burn down the nets and make it rain with 3s is something Tiger fans can sure get used to seeing.
New Tiger coach Sunny Hardy has his team winning and that's what really counts, especially after all the struggles on the court in recent years.
The Tigers won just twice last season so watching them win twice last week and improve to 3-2 with a 61-54 victory over Wills Point on Saturday had that feel good vibe written all over it.
They beat Hillsboro and Wills Point in back-to-back games, and the win over Wills Point came with a clinic in shooting. The Tigers not only shot 53.5 percent from the floor, hitting 23-of-43 shots, but they were even better from three-point-land.
Honest.
The Tigers shot almost 58 percent from beyond the arc, torching the nets with an 11-of-19 show (57.9 percent) in the victory.
Dabraylon Chambers gets most of the credit, making 7-of-10 treys to fill up most of his 23-poiint night, and Damarion Kelly was perfect Saturday, hitting 3-of-3 shots from the floor, including both of his 3-point shots.
That's 9-of-12 for the 3-point combo from Chambers and Kelly, who combined to score more than half the Tiger points (31) as Kelly finished with eight points.
Da Da Daniels had another strong game, dropping in 10 points, including a 3-pointer, to go along with five rebounds and four steals, and Vonte Kelly (7 points), Rodney Morne (6 points) and Brayden Lindsey (5 points) all kept the train moving for a Tiger team that is gaining confidence almost every time they step onto the court.
If you were in the Tiger Gym Saturday, hopefully you enjoyed the hot shooting, because the Tigers are hitting the road and won't be back home until Dec. 14 when they play Palestine.
