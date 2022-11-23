Corsicana's Tigers, who are a much improved team this season, are still struggling with illness and injuries that have hit the team at difficult time as they go through a stretch of games against a brutal non-district schedule.
Sunny Hardy's team has played well and overcome a ton of adversity in the early part of the schedule, jumping out to a 2-0 start, but they lost twice this week, losing to Wills Point (59-46) Monday and on the road at North Forney (55-32) Tuesday. The Tigers face Tyler powerhouse next Tuesday at home.
JJ Betts led the Tigers with 11 points against Wills Point and Kameron Mize followed with a 10-point game. LJ Williams and Derrick Nathan scored five points each and Damarion Kelly scored four points. Vonte Kelly and Javon Betts each scored three points.
Damarion Kelly hit a pair of 3-pointers and led the way at North Forney with eight points. Nathan added five points and Mize scored four in the low scoring game. Vonte Kelly scored three. Betts, the Tigers' leading scorer, has been battling an illness and did not play against North Forney.
