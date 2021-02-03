Debraylon Chambers isn’t ready for the 2020-21 season to end yet, not the way he shot the ball in Tuesday night’s 66-55 loss to playoff contender Joshua.
The left-handed-shooting senior guard drilled seven 3-pointers on Tuesday, four of them coming in the first half as the underdog Tigers took a 33-31 lead over the Owls at halftime. Chambers finished the night with 23 points.
Chambers and the Tigers cooled off in the second half, and Joshua’s Dylan Darnall caught fire, making three 3s in the third quarter as the Owls broke free from a 39-39 tie with just over four minutes to go in the period.
The Tigers (2-13, 2-8 in 14-5A) will play the final game of this shortened season Tuesday night at Tiger Gym against Red Oak. Before that, Corsicana will go to Ennis on Friday night.
The few fans in attendance at Tiger Gym on Tuesday got a glimpse at what Corsicana has coming back next season.
The Tigers will have eight returning players in 2021-22. That includes Chambers, Brayden Lindsey, Damarius Daniels, Collin Smith and Sakry Palik, all juniors this season, not to mention sophomore Javon Thomas.
Daniels, Palik and Smith combined for 24 points against the Owls. Thomas had just 2 points, but he was the spark in last week’s home win over Cleburne.
Tigers coach Dean Hollingsworth is fired up that he has Chambers back for one more season, especially after the way he shot it Tuesday night. Chambers filled in for Lindsey, out with an injury, and hit shot after shot from the wing.
“Chambers stepped up big time to replace losing Lindsey,” Hollingsworth said.
"I have known that he had the ability to play at this level. I was just waiting on him to step up," he said. "He came off the bench against Midlothian and played well. So I gave him a chance to start and he played great.
"I was just waiting on the confidence level to be there,"
All the Tigers played with confidence Tuesday. In fact, just about every shot the Tigers put up in the first half seemed to go in, from off-balance layups by Daniels to a circus shot by Palik.
The Owls (9-10, 5-4) really zeroed in on Corsicana’s top shooter, Foster, which opened up the game for other Tigers to score. Foster finished with five points, 3 of them coming on a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the game ended.
“The Tigers played well last night,” said Joshua coach Brandt Lockhart, whose team is in a fight with Ennis and Red Oak for the final two playoff spots. “I have never seen [Corsicana] shoot like that on film. I hope they can beat Ennis or Red Oak.”
Corsicana (2-13, 2-8 in 14-5A) built a 20-13 lead at the end of the first period as Chambers drilled three of his 3-pointers. And the Tigers held that 7-point lead for much of the second quarter.
But when Chambers and Foster sat for a spell at about the 4-minute mark, the Owls attacked the basket and scored from close in to close the gap to 2 at halftime.
With the game tied at 39-39, Darnall, who finished the game with 22 points, hit back-to-back 3-pointers to stake the Owls to a 45-39.
The Tigers tried to hang close as Chambers made his only 2-point shot to make it 51-44 Joshua midway through the fourth quarter.
But Tyler Stone’s second two-handed dunk of the night and the Owls’ 6-of-9 shooting from the free throw line kept the Tigers from closing the gap.
