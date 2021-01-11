Corsicana's Tigers played well and came back strong but fell just short to Joshua, 50-42, Friday night on the road in a tough district game.
Coach Dean Hollingsworth saw a lot of positives from the game.
"We've improved," said Hollingsworth, who took over the program after years of success at other schools. "Kids played hard. Overall we've come a long way."
Hollingsworth, whose team started late and missed several games because of COVID-19 issues in the scheduling, knew he was facing a rebuilding project at Corsicana, but his kids have played well in four district games and are 1-3 against the District 14-5A schedule in a league where every team has lost and there's a logjam in the standings.
The Tigers are 1-2 in their last three games with a strong effort at Joshua, where the gym literally hurt their chances from the 3-point line.
"The gym there is really dark, and that makes it hard to shoot from the outside, and that really hurt us from the beginning," Hollingsworth said. "We shot 50 percent on 3-pointers and six of our kids made 3s in our win over Cleburne. But we could tell early we had to change our offense against Joshua."
The Tigers got down early, and trailed by as much as 16, but stormed back and lost by eight to a Joshua team that is 2-1 in district with victories over the Tigers and Ennis (70-62).
"Everyone in our district has at least one loss," Hollingsworth said. "Every team in our district is pretty darn good and teams are beating each other. We're trying to get better and sneak into the playoffs.''
The Tigers have spread the wealth on offense, where several players have scored, and nine players scored Friday night.
Walter Whittenberg led the Tigers with 10 points, Brayden Lindsey and Javon Thomas scored six points apiece and Johnathon Reese scored five.
Da Da Daniels and Sakry Palik scored four points each and Collin Smith . The game against scored three. Mateo Bryan and George Foster scored two points each.
"We've got a long way to go, but the kids are working hard," he said. "The main thing is confidence. The game against Cleburne helped us. We have improved, and if we could get a little further along ... It's a matter of stepping up one more notch.
"The attitude of the kids has been great," he said. "At Joshua we went full-scale, get-in-your-face defense. That was real good to see. We just need to keep getting better.''
Corsicana's Lady Tigers lost to Joshua 59-34. Allison Alonzo led the Lady Tigers with 15 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.