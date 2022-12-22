ENNIS -- Corsicana's Tigers dropped a district game to Ennis on the road Tuesday, 69-40.
Kameron Mize led Corsicana with 11 points, Damarion Kelly followed with 10 and LJ Williams led the Tigers in rebounding with five boards and four points. JJ Betts scored five points and made two steals, Zamarion scored three points and grabbed three rebounds, David Lee scored three to go along with a steal and a rebound and Joyrest Sony scored two points, grabbed three rebounds and blocked a shot.
