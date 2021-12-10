Corsicana's Tigers took care of Palestine 62-50 in the opening round of the Fairfield Tournament Thursday with a strong second half that turned a 24-21 halftime lead into a 12-point victory.
The Tigers were led by Dabraylon Chambers, who made five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points.
Da Daniels had another big game and finished with 15 points, four rebounds and two steals. Daniels hit a pair of 3s as the Tigers shot 33 percent from beyond the arc, making 7-of-21.
Rodney Morne scored 14 points and pulled down seven rebounds to lead the Tigers on the boards, where they out-rebounded Palestine 27-20.
Damarion Kelly made 5-of-7 shots to finish with 10 points and Sakry Palik had a nice game, pulling down five rebounds to go along with two steals and an assist.
