Take a look at that 2-0 start to a season of promise for Corsicana's Tigers, and then look a little closer and realize the Tigers have not only turned the program around, but they're winning the hard way, overcoming illness and injuries to produce the program's best start in recent years.
Sunny Hardy's team played their first game in the Tiger Gym this season on Saturday and emerged with a tough 57-50 victory to improve to 2-0 with a all-hands-on-deck approach as the Tigers needed everyone to pull out the victory.
"The injury and illness bug has bitten us hard in the last three days," Hardy said after the hard-fought win. "We had two of our rotation guys -- Joyrest Sony and Zamarion Johnson -- out sick and two others -- Corbet Roman and JJ Betts -- trying to fight through it. Then we lost Kameron Mize in the second quarter to an injury.
"I was extremely proud of how our team and coaching staff responded to the adversity. Specifically, David Lee and Derek Nathan who were huge for us down the stretch.''
The Tigers were down 14-11 after the first quarter and tied at 32 at halftime but they pulled away in the second half with a Rubiks Cube lineup that stepped up to get the victory.
LJ Williams led the way, scoring a dozen points and coming up with two steals, and JJ Betts came through, scoring 11 points, pulling down three rebounds and knocking down three 3-pointers.
Damarion Kelly scored nine points and Nathan came off the bench to add hustle and eight big points to the win along with Lee, who gave the Tigers a lift on both ends of the court.
Mize, a key guard and outside shooter, scored seven points before leaving the game in the second quarter with an injury and Devon Mario added six points. Vonte Kelley scored two points and had three steals and Javon Betts and Keyone Holt scored two points each.
The Tigers face a brutal schedule this week when they play Wills Point Monday and face big and talented programs at North Forney and at John Tyler.
"This week will be a true challenge" Hardy said. "We play three really good teams."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.