If you were waiting to see Corsicana's Tigers erupt with a fast and furious finish to a game then you should have been in the Tiger Gym Tuesday when Dean Hollingsworth's team ripped off a 17-6 run in the final four minutes to leave the Yellowjackets in their wake in a 68-58 victory.
This one felt good, felt right, and felt like it belonged.
It has been an uneven season for the young Tigers, who have had to learn so much so fast, but when it came together Tuesday the same kids who have struggled took flight and landed with their second district win and second victory over Cleburne.
The two teams went back-and-forth in a ping-pong like game all night as neither could seem to escape. The Tigers led 7-0 out of the gate, but were up by only three (16-13) after the first, and both teams had the lead in the second quarter that ended with the Tigers clinging to a 31-30 advantage.
That one-point lead disappeared quickly and the lead changed six times before the Yellowjackets finally built a 46-41 lead, and then the Tigers ended the third with a 4-0 run to make it 46-45 when Jayvon Thomas hit a putback.
Thomas opened the fourth with another putback to put the Tigers back in the lead at 47-46 and it looked like it was going to be one of those "I hit you last" finishes with the team with the ball at the end winning the game.
After five lead changes in the fourth, Thomas finally broke through to give the Tigers a 53-52 lead with four minutes left.
Then it happened: All Tiger broke loose (pardon the phrase) and the next thing you know Corsicana was off and running with it's most dramatic run of the season.
Back-to-back 3s by Brayden Lindsey and Thomas ignited a 9-0 run to lift the Tigers to a 60-52 lead and Hollingsworth's kids never looked back, producing a 23-point quarter and the kind of feel good win that stays with you for a while.
These kids deserved it. They started late, stopped and began again hop-scotching through a COVID altered schedule in a time of COVID that has soured everything.
Hollingsworth deserved it as much as anyone. He has done a remarkable job, finding his kids and then finding a lineup that works. He's sharp and savvy and he knows the game, and knows kids. He can beat on the blackboard and beat you with a motivational speech. He may go down as one of the best hires the Tigers have made. He's that good and he cares that much.
The Tigers' record doesn't show how far they have come, but anyone who knows the program knows they have a long way to go -- that's fine. Hollingsworth knew this wasn't going to be a quick fix, but he's the man to fix it.
Tuesday night was a look -- a glimpse -- of how good the Tigers can play and how good it feels to win. That's what the future looks like ...
Nine Tigers scored Tuesday, including four in double figures.
George Foster, who nailed 4-of-4 clutch free throws down the stretch, led the Tigers with 15 points, Thomas scored 12, Walt Whittenberg, who had eight points in the all-important, back-and-forth second quarter, finished with 11 points, and Lindsey scored 10, including five in the fourth.
Dabraylon Chambers scored six, Collin Smith dropped in five, Mateo Bryant and Sakry Palik scored three points each, and Da Da Daniels dropped in two points.
Hollingsworth was proud of every one of his kids.
"We had four players in double figures, and we executed the offense better than we have so far," he said.
"We hit a couple of 3s in the fourth quarter to take the lead and we went to a spread offense to protect the lead, and they did a good job of that," he said of the Tigers' strong fourth quarter.
Then he summed up the finish:
"George hit four free throws in a row to seal the game. We did a great job on the full court press," he said.
