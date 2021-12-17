Corsicana's Tigers came back ...
And back, and back and back.
Well, that's one way to put it. Or you could just say Da Da Daniels just refused to lose. Either way, the Tigers' remarkable 65-63 double overtime victory against Palestine in the Tiger Gym this week was the most exciting and thrilling game the program has produced in recent years.
They were down more times than Biden's poll numbers, but Sunny Hardy's kids just kept battling and Daniels just kept coming through with game saving drives to keep the Tigers alive until he finally hit a couple of free throws in waning seconds of the second overtime period to nail down the victory.
Palestime came storming back in the fourth quarter to erase a 47-39 Tiger lead and led 52-50 lead with seconds left when Daniels found a way and a lane and hit a drive at the buzzer to send the game to OT.
"Our kids went nuts when he hit the drive," Hardy said later. "It was pretty nuts when he hit that shot at the buzzer. And the crowd went crazy, too. It got really loud in the gym in the overtime."
The Wildcats led by four points in overtime, but Hardy's kids had plenty of heart left and closed to two points and then watched Daniels drive to the basket in the final seconds again to hit a game-saver to send the teams to a second overtime.
Sure enough, Palestine built another (honest) four-point lead in the second OT period. It looked like it was over, but Damion Kelly hit a 3-pointer in the final minute to knot the score at 63 and Brayden Lindsey took a charge at the other end of the court.
Daniels then hit the first end of a pair of 1-and-1 free throws in the final seconds and his two clutch free throws closed the deal at 65-63.
Daniels finished with 20 points, four rebounds and four assists and Kelly had his best night of the season, scoring 17. Debryalon Chambers did a little of everything, scoring 13 points, grabbing five rebounds and handing out two assists and Rodney Mornes scored seven points while leading the Tigers on the boards with nine rebounds, including six on the offensive end. Stephen Gooden and Lindsey scored three points each, and Vonte Kelly had two points and four rebounds.
This is the kind of win that belonged to everybody.
"It was a great win," said Hardy, a seasoned and savvy coach who took over the Tigers this season. "Our kids handled the pressure well. They handled the moment well and handled the adversity. I'm really proud of them. Hopefully, this is a program builder."
It could be one.
It was such a feel good (well, feel great and go nuts) moment to win a game like this for a program that has struggled in recent years.
The Tigers, who won just twice last season, have already won six games this season, but they play in a brutal district, and Hardy knows that "It's going to be a dog-fight every night in that district."
Stay tuned ...
