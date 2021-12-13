Corsicana's Tigers took third-place in the Fairfield Basketball Tournament Saturday, defeating Fairfield 58-45 in the third-place game.
The Tigers were led by Da Da Daniels, who poured in 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds to go along with two steals.
Damion Kelly had a big game from beyond the arc, hitting three treys to finish with 15 points, and Rodney Morne went 6-of-7 from the floor to score 12 points for the Tigers, who put the game away with a 19-point fourth quarter.
Sonny Hardy's team led 26-20 at halftime and 39-34 after three quarters and then ripped the host team 19-11 in the fourth to take home the third-place trophy.
The Tigers are at home Tuesday to play Palestine at 7:30 p.m.
