Corsicana's Tigers won a key district game, beating Cleburne 65-48 to get their first district win.
It was a Three-for-all as six Tigers made at least one 3-pointer and the team shot 50 percent from the three-point-line.
Da Da Daniels led the scoring with 12 points, Brayden Lindsey followed with nine points and George Foster, the only returning starter from last year's team, scored eight.
Dabraylon Chambers scored seven points and Sakry Palik scored six. Walter Whittenberg and Collin Smith scored five points each, Rozell Harbert scored four and Mateo Bryon scored three.
The Tigers lost to first-place Midlothian 82-54 on Tuesday. The Tigers played Midlothian close early and trailed only 19-17 in the second quarter. Foster had a big night, scoring 24 points, and Lindsey dropped in 10.
Smith followed six points, Whittenberg scored four and Daniels finished with three points. Javon Thomas and Palik scored two each and Bryon hit a free throw.
