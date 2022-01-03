Corsicana's Tigers took home the consolation title at the Cameron Yoe Tournament during the Christmas break, bouncing back from a first-round loss with two impressive wins over Austin Navarro and Smithville.
Damarius "Da Da" Daniels had a monster tournament and was named to the All-Tournament team. Daniels led the way for the Tigers, scoring 63 points and pulling down 17 rebounds and making 13 steals in three games.
Daniels scored a career-high 27 points in the Tigers' 57-35 Consolation title game victory over Smithville. He did it all in the title game, pulling down five rebounds, handing out four assists and making three steals to lead the way.
Rodney Mornes led the Tigers on the boards against Smithville, hauling down nine rebounds to go along with four points. Dabraylon Chambers scored nine points, and had three rebounds, and Damarion Kelly scored eight points to go along with two steals.
The Tigers knocked off Austin Navarro 56-39 as Daniels hit three 3-pointers on his way to a 20-point game. He also grabbed seven rebounds, handed out three assists and came up with six steals.
Kelly scored 10 points and Mornes followed with eight points. Chambers scored seven points to go along with five ll Je, four rebounds and three steals in the 17-point victory that sent the Tigers to the consolation title game.
Chambers led the Tigers with 19 points and three rebounds in a tough 58-51 loss to Jerrell in the opening round game. The Tigers led 32-28 at halftime but Jerrell came back to pull out the win.
Daniels finished the game with 16 points, five rebounds and four steals. Kelly scored six points and Mornes scored four points and handed out three assists.
The Tigers play at home Tuesday night in a district doubleheader as the Lady Tigers play Cleburne at 6 p.m. and the Tigers play Cleburne at 7:30 p.m.
