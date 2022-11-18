FORT WORTH -- It's a brand new day for Corsicana's Tiger basketball team, and the sun is shining for Sunny Hardy's team.
Just look at the way the Tigers opened their 2022-23 season Tuesday on the road, where they came flying out of the shoot with a 44-39 victory over Benbrook.
The Tigers, who struggled a year ago, are a different team with a different attitude. "We are a much closer team this year," said senior Vonte Kelly. "We have a bond and we are working harder."
It showed it the season opener.
The Tigers played tough defense and hit key, clutch 3-pointers to seal the win. The Tigers made nine 3-pointers:
JJ Betts scored 12 points and led the team with four rebounds and made 2-of-5 3s, Damaron Kelly scored nine points and made 3-of-4 treys, Kameron Mize made nine points and hit 3-of-6 3-pointers to lead the way.
Zamarion Johnson (5 points) and Kelly (four points and 1-for-1 on 3-pointers) also had big nights Tuesday as the Tigers just kept on putting pressure on Benbrook and refused to lose.
"It wasn't pretty," Hardy said "But defensively we did enough things right to get the win.
"Fort Worth Benbrook is a good basketball team and a team that was bigger than us at every position, but our kids played big and fought tooth and nail for every stop."
Hardy believes in the program, which has been down in recent years before he arrived.
"We are committed to our culture we are building and it proved beneficial in the fourth quarter when we had to play smart and disciplined to pull out the win."
