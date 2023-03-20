BLOOMING GROVE -- Timmy Hamilton led the Blooming Grove Lions all year, and he was at the head of the list of BG players who were named to the District 18-3A All-District Basketball team.
Hamilton, who was a force on defense, was a monster when he had the ball, averaging 27.3 points and 13 rebounds a game for a remarkable double-double for the season. He was named the 18-3A Offensive MVP.
Jace Trull who had a big season inside, hitting key shots and pulling down big rebounds all season, was named the 18-3A First-Team and Noah Hutchison made the Second-Team. Kelton Bell and Kegan Hurford were named to the Honorable Mention list.
Hamilton, Hutchison, Hurford, Bell, Ben Baumgartner. Rhett Southard, and Preston Atkeisson all earned All-District All-Academic honors.
