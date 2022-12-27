Corsicana's Tigers will be playing in the In-N-Out Tournament in Allen Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and play Forney at home at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6 as they return to district play, where they will finish their season with 11 consecutive district games.
The Corsicana Lady Tigers, who are coming off a big district victory over Ennis, will close out 2022 with a non-district game at Brownsboro at 1:15 p.m. Friday and then return to district play Jan. 6 at 6:15 p.m. against Forney in the Tiger Gym.
