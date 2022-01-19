Corsicana's Tigers stayed hot with a 2-1 victory over Forney Tuesday night at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium.
Isaac "Chapo" Arredondo scored both goals for the Tigers. Arredondo was coming off a big weekend at the Everman Tournament, where the Tigers won two out of three games ro take home third-place. He scored a goal off an assist from Ethan Rodriguez to beat Northwest 1-0 and scored a goal thanks to another assist from Rodriguez to help beat Everman 4-2 in the third-place game. Then he fired in a pair of goals Tuesday to score four times in four games.
The Tigers improved to 6-4-1 for the season and turn right around and play a non-district game against North Forney at 7 p.m. Thursday at home. The Forney non-district game Tuesday was a battle.
"It was a great match tonight by our Tigers," Corsicana coach Adrian Zamilpa said. "It was a tough match vs a talented and well coached Forney team. We had several opportunities but missed out on several shots. We have 24 hours to enjoy the win and get ready for North Forney on Thursday."
