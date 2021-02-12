Was Erick Lara mad or just frustrated?
Or maybe neither.
Lara has been that good, and just that lethal this season -- and just that talented this season. And that's the biggest reason he went out Tuesday night and produced a Hat Trick to lead the Tigers to a 5-1 victory at Ennis.
But no one would blame the Tigers' leading scorer if a little anger and a little frustration was behind each one of those shots that found the back of the net.
Corsicana's Tiger soccer team was coming off a couple of frustrating games that included a controversial 2-1 loss to Midlothian in which the Panthers were given two chances to make a penalty shot with 32 seconds left.
The controversial call by officials that allowed Midlothian to take a second shot after missing the PK, cost Corsicana it's only loss in district play.
But Adrian Zamilpa's players have short memories. In fact, Zamilpa has a 24-hour rule that applies to wins, losses and ties. His kids have 24 hours to think about the game, and then they move on to the next opponent.
They've been moving on all season, and have been playing a winning and entertaining brand of soccer that has produced a 3-1-1 record in the tough and competitive District 14-5A race. The tie (1-1 at Joshua) and loss (to Midlothian) came last week, so they were more than ready to move on in Ennis.
Lara, the only returning starter from last year's team, led the way, but it was an overall effort that dominated the victory.
"I honestly thought they played a great game," Zamilpa said. "The kids hustled hard and great things happened for us with some luck of course."
Freshman goalkeeper Noah Taylor, who had been out for three weeks and eight games, including three in the Forney Tournament, returned and Damien Briones and Raul Lopez also returned Tuesday.
""The kids are finally coming together and having fun," Zamilpa said. "We got Noah Taylor back and he had a heck of a game with several saves for us. And Damien Briones and Raul Lopez, who have been out, came back and contributed heavily."
Lara now has 14 goals after scoring three times against Ennis. He had two goals in the first half and added a goal in the second half as the Tigers controlled the game.
Lara's first goal was a laser shot from 30 yards out that slipped through the goalkeeper's hands. His two second half goals both came from 10 yards out.
Ethan Rodriguez, who has been solid all season, scored a goal in the first half off of a nice assist from Cesar Morales, and the Tigers' final goal came from one of the Tigers' top defenders -- Jovany "The Notorious" Torres, who scored from his centerback position.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.