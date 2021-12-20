The boys are back!
That's the way Corsicana boys soccer coach Adrian Zamilpa felt and sounded when he talked about the upcoming soccer season for his Tigers.
You can't blame him for being excited. The Tigers bring back nine starters from a team that had a memorable season a year ago when they not only made the playoffs but shocked high school soccer fans all over Texas when they knocked off state-power Highland Park in the playoffs.
Zamilpa, who took over the program in 2020, ignited his kids and helped drive the team by instilling positive energy from Day 1. He preached team, team, team and the Tigers, despite being young, answered by putting a talented group who believed in each other on the field and playing an entertaining and unselfish brand of soccer that carried them through a difficult district race and helped them overcome injuries as well.
They grew up a lot last season, making huge strides all year long, and are back older, wiser and more confident than ever -- and ready to make a run.
Jovany Torres, who had a breakout season this fall as the best kicker in the district for the Tiger football team, is back to lead the way for Zamilpa's soccer squad. Torres was one of the team's top defenders in a year ago and returns to lead a stingy and aggressive defense.
Midfielder Damione Briones returns to solidify the midfield, and the Tigers have plenty of fire-power with the return of seniors Fernando Sanchez, Silver Cruz and Ethan Rodriguez as well as sophomores Isaac Arrendondo, a forward, and wing Will Hernandez, two young players who played as freshmen. Two senior midfielders, Victor Santuario and Angel Gallardo, also started last year and are back to help lead the team.
Zamilpa is back, too. He was promoted to an assistant principal's position and there was a question whether he would be allowed to coach again this season. His players rallied around their coach, and Zamilpa went to the administration, which gave him the green light to coach this season.
"I didn't know if I was going to get a chance to coach," Zamilpa said. "The kids were upset and I had parents calling me. They were depending on me.
"I took that information to (Athletic Director) Hal Wasson and he told me I could coach this year. I'm really happy I'm coaching and the kids are happy. We want to have a big year.
'I feel really good about this team. The kids worked hard this summer and in the off-season to get ready for the season," he said. "They are coming into this season with a chip on their shoulder. They're hungry."
The Tigers have been impressive already. They have outscored opponents 9-2 in three scrimmages.
They opened their scrimmages with a shutout against China Springs, winning 3-0 on goals from Ethan Rodriguez, who scored twice, and Edgar Rodriguez.
They played well in a 1-1 tie against Waxahachie Life on the road as Silver Cruz scored for the Tigers.
They trailed Cedar Hill on the road 1-0 and then exploded for five goals in the second half to win 5-1. Fernando Sanchez had a Hat Trick and Isaac Arrendondo and Rodrigo Hernandez each scored goals for the Tigers.
They have a scrimmage on Dec. 30 in Fort Worth against South Hills and open their regular season Jan. 3 at home against Kaufman and play a long pre-district schedule that includes tournaments in Forney and Everman before opening their district season Jan. 25 in Waco against University High.
It's a brutal district that includes Midlothian, which will be the favorite to win the district title, but the Tigers plan to be in the hunt and the Midlothian showdown at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium on Feb. 25 could be a big night.
"We've got team chemistry and experience, and we've got a bunch of young players to go along with a senior team that's ready to go," Zamilpa said. "We have some really good teams in our district, but we think we have a chance to win district this year. They're ready to go, and they're hungry ...''
