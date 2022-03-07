Adrian Zamilpa was drawing a crowd -- his kids surrounding him -- and fans in the bleachers were hanging around to watch the Corsicana Tigers soccer coach show off his moves.
No, Zamilpa is not heading for Dancing with the Stars or even the NFL, where the Griddy was born in the end zone. Nope, Zamilpa was paying off a bet -- and happy to do so.
The dance had made its way to Community National Bank & Trust Stadium, where Zamilpa was smiling and laughing, and his players were ecstatic.
The Tigers had just knocked off Ennis (2-1) for the second time this season, and clinched a playoff berth, and the coach was paying off. Blame (or thank) Noah Taylor. He's the player who made the bet with his coach -- If the Tigers made the playoffs, coach Zamilpa would dance the Griddy.
"I was trying not to break and ankle," Zamilpa joked after the dance.
Making the playoffs was such a long, long shot back in the middle of the season when the Tigers struggled. They lost some players to injury and more, and went 0-3-1 to start their district season. They were 1-3-1 when they played first-place Red Oak in the final game of the first half and they battled the Hawks in a 4-3 loss.
That tough loss helped ignite them.
The seniors got together and had a team meeting and vowed to play better in the second half. Zamilpa never gave up and kept telling his kids "It's not how you start it's how you finish" and they heard him loud and clear.
They still have a game left in Red Oak on Tuesday and they may dance all the way up I-35 to get to there. They're 13-6-4 for the season and playing better every day.
"I'm very proud of them," Zamilpa said. "I really want to give a shout out to my seniors: Ethan Rodriguez, Angel Gallardo, Jovanny Torres, Silver Cruz, Cesar Morales, Fernando Sanchez, Erik Duran, Ernesto Carillo and Axel Arredondo."
The Tigers were brilliant Friday, scoring twice in the second half break up a scoreless tie and beat Ennis 2-1. Isaac "Chapo" Arredondo scored with an assist from junior Edgar Rodriguez and sophomore Will Hernandez nailed a goal with an assist from freshman Santiago Centeno.
Someone should also give an assist to Noah Taylor for making the bet ...
