Corsicana's Tigers celebrated making the playoffs with a 9-0 romp over Lancaster in their final district game Friday at home, where six Tigers scored on Senior Night to cap off a red-hot second half to the season.
Santi Centeno led the way with a hat trick, scoring three times, and Alexis Ponce also had a big night with two goals to lead the parade past the goalkeeper and onto the playoffs.
Edgar Rodriguez, Andre Ibanez, Vic Santuario and Damian Briones all scored for the Tigers, who reached the playoffs with a strong second half of the season.
Something happened to the Tigers after they lost a tough game in Ennis, 2-1, on Jan. 25 -- halfway through the season.
The Tigers became a new team and after that loss to Ennis they stormed back and won seven of their final eight games, outscoring opponents 37-11 during that stretch run to the playoffs.
They finished the season 10-8-3 and finished third in the district race with a 7-5 record with all five victories coming after the loss in Ennis. Their amazing stretch run even included a 1-0 victory at home over Ennis, handing the first-place Lions their only loss in district in 2023.
The Tigers were led all year by Damian Briones and Isaac "Chappo" Arrendondo. Briones led the team with 18 goals and 19 assists. Arrendondo was second on the team with 13 goals and three assists.
