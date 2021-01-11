Corsicana's boys soccer team played well despite playing short-handed in the Forney Soccer Tournament.
The Tigers, who started the season 2-0, played in their first tournament of the season and went 1-1-1. They opened with a 3-1 victory over North Lamar as Erick Lara, Angel Ibarra and Ceasar Morales all scored goals and Juan Andrade had a solid game in goal.
Andrade split time in goal during the first two games of the season, playing the first half before Noah Taylor took over and played the second half. But Taylor was out this weekend along with three other starters.
"I thought we did very well in this tournament," said Corsicana coach Adrian Zamilpa. "We were missing four key players -- Ethan Rodriguez, Victor Santuario, Raul Lopez and Noah Taylor.
The Tigers tied Seagoville 1-1 in their second game with Lara scoring the goal for the Tigers. He has scored five goals in the first four games, but injured his hamstring in the Seagoville game and sat out the remander of the tournament.
Without Lara and the, the Tigers were edged by Mesquite in their final game of the tournament, losing their first game of the season 2-1.
Jovany Torres scored for the Tigers off a corner kick deflection.
The Tigers are now 3-1-1 for the season with an impressive start for a team that returned only one starter from last year's team.
