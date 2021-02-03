Just call it the Do-Over loss.
Midlothian handed Corsicana's Tigers their first district defeat Tuesday night on not one, but two penalty kicks with 32 seconds left, beating the Tigers 2-1 on a bizarre call on the field.
The Tigers were called for a questionable foul in the box, allowing Midlothian a penalty kick. The kick failed, but officials ruled that because the clock wasn't running that the missed shot did not count, and granted Midlothian a second penalty kick, which found the net and gave the Panthers a 2-1 win.
Losing on a penalty kick is always disheartening, but losing when your opponent fails to score and is given a second shot leaves anyone at a loss for words.
"It was bad. I talked to the kids and, just like when we win, I gave them 24 hours to soak it up," said Tiger coach Adrian Zamilpa, who has a rule that after a win or loss the players can think about the game for 24 hours and then put it behind them.
Zamilpa was upset but he and his players are moving on ...
"We will be back ready to win the next game," he said. "We still have a long way to go. They're upset but they understand that's how life is. We're now focused on our next game against Joshua."
The loss hurt, but the Tigers also lost Angel Gallegos, who is out for the season and that hurt even more.
"Angel broke his tibia and fibula on a great defensive play," Zamilpa said. "I thought we played very well. Erick Lara scored a goal in the first half and they scored early in the second half and then got the PK."
Lara, a senior who has led the Tigers on and off the field this season, is the only returning starter from last year's team that qualified for the playoffs. Lara is having a tremendous season and now has 12 goals.
The Tigers are now 2-1 in District 14-5A and tied with Midlothian.
