Leo Sanchez sails in the air. The Tigers didn't get a chance to practice at all during the snow storm last week, and now must play three big district games in five days, beginning Tuesday night at home against Cleburne.

No one felt the snow storm like Corsicana's Tigers soccer team, which was just heating up when the temperatures dropped.

The Tigers are battling at the top of the District 14-5A race, and were coming off a 5-1 win at Ennis when both their games last week were wiped out by the storm. Erick Lara, who has 13 goals this season, was coming off a Hat Trick against Ennis. Lara and his teammates can't wait to get back on the field.

But now they face playing three crucial district games in one week, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Cleburne. They play at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Red Oak and at 7:30 p.m. Friday at first-place Midlothian.

They didn't get a chance to practice at all last week, and will have to bounce back right away.

"We did not practice. I wish we could have practiced as a team, but Mother Nature had a different plan for us," Tiger coach Adrian Zamilpa said. "The kids are ready to hit the pitch here at home at 7:30 Tuesday against Cleburne."

