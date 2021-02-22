No one felt the snow storm like Corsicana's Tigers soccer team, which was just heating up when the temperatures dropped.
The Tigers are battling at the top of the District 14-5A race, and were coming off a 5-1 win at Ennis when both their games last week were wiped out by the storm. Erick Lara, who has 13 goals this season, was coming off a Hat Trick against Ennis. Lara and his teammates can't wait to get back on the field.
But now they face playing three crucial district games in one week, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Cleburne. They play at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Red Oak and at 7:30 p.m. Friday at first-place Midlothian.
They didn't get a chance to practice at all last week, and will have to bounce back right away.
"We did not practice. I wish we could have practiced as a team, but Mother Nature had a different plan for us," Tiger coach Adrian Zamilpa said. "The kids are ready to hit the pitch here at home at 7:30 Tuesday against Cleburne."
