You couldn't blame the Corsicana Tiger soccer team if their theme song was Willie Nelson's On the Road Again.
After all, they had to travel to Cleburne for the second time this season Tuesday because their home game was canceled due to plumbing issues from the recent winter storm.
That didn't stop Adrian Zamilpa's Tigers, who took care of business, shutting down Cleburne 3-0 to improve to 4-1-1 in a tight District 14-5A race.
The Jovany Torres-Fernando Sanchez led defense, which has been outstanding all season, and goalkeeper Noah Taylor nailed down the shutout. Damian Briones scored a goal and Erick Lara came through with two more goals to make it a long night for Cleburne.
Briones nailed a shot from 20 yards out, a rising laser that came from the right side and found the upper left side of the net to get the Tigers on the board, and Lara kept Cleburne worried all night.
He entered the game with 13 goals and got on the bus to come home with 15 as he continued to scorch teams. Lara has scored five goals in his last two games. He had a Hat Trick against Ennis in a 5-1 victory before sitting out last week because of the weather.
Lara scored his first goal Tuesday on a penalty kick just outside the box with a shot that found the upper right corner. His second goal was a beauty as Lara broke free and scored on a breakaway on a brilliant assist from Leo Garcia.
"It was a great win in a tough environment, to win twice on their home field," Zamilpa said. "We started off a little slow as I knew we would with the whole week off last week. We played hard in the second half, a great team effort from the whole team."
The Tigers are playing three games in five days -- all on the road -- and face Red Oak on Thursday. Zamilpa wants to take momentum into that game.
"We're enjoying the win (over Cleburne), resting Wednesday and heading to play a very good Red Oak team that is coming off a tie with (first-place) Midlothian," he said.
