Corsicana's Tigers took third place in the Everman Soccer Tournament over the weekend. They jumped out with a 1-0 victory over Northwest in the opener as Isaac Arredondo scored with an assist from Ethan Rodriguez.
They played well in their second game, but several shots hit the post and they lost in PKs 6-5.
But they stormed back and beat Everman in the third-place game 4-2. Rodriguez assisted on another Arredondo goal, and Jovanny Torres had a brace, scoring twice on two free kicks from 25 yards out. Fernando Sanchez scored on a free kick from 50 yards out as the Tigers controlled the game and improved to 4-2 for the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.