Corsicana's Tiger soccer team won the season opener Monday night at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium, shutting down Kaufman 3-0 on a cold night.
The Tigers were coming off an impressive pre-district run and looked more than ready for the new season Monday, dominating play throughout the game.
Damien Briones got off to a blazing start, scoring two goals, and Edgar Rodriguez nailed a goal as the Tigers ran away from Kaufman.
The Tigers play a non-district game against Inspired Vision at home at 7 p.m. Thursday and play in the Forney Tournament this weekend beginning Friday. Their district season begins Jan. 25 in Waco against Waco University High School.
