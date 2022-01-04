Corsicana's Tiger soccer team won the season opener Monday night at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium, shutting down Kaufman 3-0 on a cold night. 

The Tigers were coming off an impressive pre-district run and looked more than ready for the new season Monday, dominating play throughout the game.

Damien Briones got off to a blazing start, scoring two goals, and Edgar Rodriguez nailed a goal as the Tigers ran away from Kaufman.

The Tigers play a non-district game against Inspired Vision at home at 7 p.m. Thursday and play in the Forney Tournament this weekend beginning Friday. Their district season begins Jan. 25 in Waco against Waco University High School. 

