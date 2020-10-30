Blooming Grove had two strong performances in the District 7-3A Cross Country Meet this week, and Ivan Garcia, who finished seventh in the boys meet, and Sierra Blades, who was 10th in the girls meet, both advanced to the Region Meet Nov. 9 in Huntsville.
GC Cross Country: Blooming Grove sends two to Region Meet
- From Staff Reports
