10-30-20bgcrosscountry.jpg

Courtesy photo

Blooming Grove's Ivan Garcia and Sierra Blades advanced to the Class 3A Region meet in Huntsville.

Blooming Grove had two strong performances in the District 7-3A Cross Country Meet this week, and Ivan Garcia, who finished seventh in the boys meet, and Sierra Blades, who was 10th in the girls meet, both advanced to the Region Meet Nov. 9 in Huntsville.

