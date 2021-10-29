Corsicana's boys cross country team finished 14th as a team in the Class 5A Region Meet at UTA this week, and the Tigers' top runner Jarrell Jennings finished 31st overall, missing a trip to state by 18 seconds.
The Frost girls were led in the Class 2A Region Meet at UTA by Fatima Luna, who finished 21st and missed a trip to the state meet by eight places and just 11 seconds.
Luna ran a personal record of 13:11, taking 40 seconds off he previous PR.
