The Frost Lady Polar Bears finished second in the District 12-2A Cross Country Meet at Hamilton to qualify for the Regional (Region II) Meet on Oct. 26 at Lynn Creek Park at Joe Pool Lake.
The top three teams from the district meets earn a berth in the Regional Meets and the top runners at the Regional Meets qualify for the state meet Nov. 6 in Round Rock.
Fatima Luna led the Frost girls, finishing sixth overall and Lexi Banks, Kaylee Clayton, Brynna Banks, Kyra Cerda, Morgan Whitley, Breelyn Dyer and Madison Curl all ran strong races for Frost, which is coached by Jennifer Cheek.
