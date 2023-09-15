FROST -- Frost Coach Jennifer Cheek has won everywhere she has coached, and she has done it again at Frost, where her girls cross country team took home the title in the Covington Cross Country Meet.
Brenda Manrriquez won the race and Frost's Fatima Luna was right behind Manrriquez at the finish line to take home second-place and help lead the Lady Polar Bears to the team title.
Morgan Whitley finished fourth, Averyn Surovik took home eighth place and Brynna Banks, who competes in everything at Frost was ninth. Addison Calvin finished 23rd in the race.
All five of Frost's top girls finished in the Top 10 in the field to give the Lady Bears an almost perfect race and hand Frost the team title, which is determined by the adding the top five times.
"We ran an almost perfect race," said Cheek, who was beaming with pride for her girls."
