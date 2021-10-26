MJ Ryman, a junior from Hubbard, is headed back to the 2A state cross country meet for the third consecutive year.
Ryman competed at the Region IV Cross Country Meet at Texas A&M Corpus Christi and qualified for the Class 2A state meet in Round Rock at Old Settler’s Park on November 5th.
The Hubbard boys team finished 11th overall in the region meet. The top 10 teams advanced to state. Ryman is one of the most talented and most versatile athletes in the Golden Circle.
He took second in the 2A state track & field meet in the pole vault in 2021 and he was valuable member of Hubbard's state semifinalist baseball team. Ryman, a linebacker, is also the leading tackler for the Hubbard football team.
