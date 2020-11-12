Hubbard's MJ Ryman took home sixth place in the boys Class 1A Region IV cross country meet, qualifying for the Class 1A state meet on Nov. 23 in Round Rock.
GC Cross Country: Hubbard's Ryman headed to state meet
- From Staff Reports
