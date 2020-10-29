The Mildred Lady Eagles team finished second in the district cross country meet in Malakoff on Wednesday and will send the entire team to the Region Meet, and Sean Morgan finished 10th at the boys district meet to qualify for the Region Meet.
The Lady Eagles, who went to state last year under coach Kari Burkes, have another strong team this season. They are Kadence Cline, Belle Moore, Arianna Neason, Kami Owen, Reagan Ivie, Bailey Burks and Amanda Hawkins.
The top two teams and the top 10 individuals advanced to the Region Meet in Huntsville on Nov. 9. The top two teams at the Region Meet advance to the state meet.
Last year's Lady Eagle team was the first in Mildred's history to reach the state cross country meet, and several girls returned to run this season.
