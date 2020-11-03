MJ Ryman won the District 26-A boys cross country title and Jenna Lee Morris finished second in the girls meet to lead the Hubbard teams in the District 26-A Meet.
 
Hubbard hosted the District 26-A cross country meet in Mt. Calm because of wet conditions -- 39 degrees and steady rain made for a miserable meet -- but the change of time and place and the nasty weather didn't matter as Hubbard met the challenge.
 
Coach Jeanette Smithey 's Jags and Lady Jags showed true grit and determination as both the girls and boys teams took home second place, advancing to the Regional Meet in Corpus Christi on November 9th.
 
Traditionally the top three teams advance but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UIL limited teams this season and only the top two teams in the district advanced.
 
That didn't stop the Hubbard kids. It didn't even slow them down as Ryman was the boys district champ and Shelby Noppeney got 10th place. 
 
Morris finished second in the girls meet and Darbi Swan was right behind her, taking home third while Gabby Serna took home seventh to lead the Lady Jags.  
 
 

