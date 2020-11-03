GC Cross Country: MJ Ryman wins boys title, Jenna Lee Morris takes second to lead Hubbard teams at district meet
- From Staff Reports
-
-
MJ Ryman won the District 26-A boys cross country title and Jenna Lee Morris finished second in the girls meet to lead the Hubbard teams in the District 26-A Meet.
Hubbard hosted the District 26-A cross country meet in Mt. Calm because of wet conditions -- 39 degrees and steady rain made for a miserable meet -- but the change of time and place and the nasty weather didn't matter as Hubbard met the challenge.
Coach Jeanette Smithey 's Jags and Lady Jags showed true grit and determination as both the girls and boys teams took home second place, advancing to the Regional Meet in Corpus Christi on November 9th.
Traditionally the top three teams advance but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UIL limited teams this season and only the top two teams in the district advanced.
That didn't stop the Hubbard kids. It didn't even slow them down as Ryman was the boys district champ and Shelby Noppeney got 10th place.
Morris finished second in the girls meet and Darbi Swan was right behind her, taking home third while Gabby Serna took home seventh to lead the Lady Jags.
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Patricia Rickman Kyle was born Patricia Ann Rickman on Sept. 21, 1942 at St. Paul Hospital in Dallas, TX to parents Jim and Helen Rickman. Pat passed away on Oct. 31, 2020 at 78 years old in Corsicana, TX. She will be buried in Hope Well Cemetery in Normangee, TX. Per her request, there will…
Katherine McNutt, 64, went to be with the Lord November 2, 2020. In leu of flowers, donations of Child Evangelism Fellowship of Navarro County would be appreciated. Obituary will follow. Service to be held at 2:30 PM on Thursday, November 5th at First Baptist Church in Corsicana.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police seek suspect in hit and run death
- Richland Chambers Reservoir ‘infested’ with invasive zebra mussels
- Actor Eddie Hassell, a Corsicana native, dies in carjacking
- Live Updates: Election 2020
- Solar Center planned for Navarro County
- COVID-19: Navarro County reports eight new cases
- Grand Jury returns 36 indictments
- In Case You Missed It: City celebrates Halloween with Haunted Drive-By
- COVID-19: Navarro County reports 12 new cases
- Billy Joe Shaver passes away at 81
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.