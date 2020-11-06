Both the boys and girls Corsicana cross country teams should be competing Monday in the 5A Region II Meet in Dallas on Monday.
They earned the berths, but because of a new rule the teams won't be running.
Still, this is a season all the kids in the program went the distance.
"This is going to be a year to remember," said Corsicana cross country coach Jesus Rodriguez. "It's a year to remember because of the challenges. We had to adjust to so much this year because of the virus.
"Because of COVID the schedule and the training was different and we had to do everything differently from the fact we didn't have as many meets to compete in to taking temperature checks every day, and the social distancing and wearing masks. It is the hardest season we've ever had.
"This year has been challenging, but it has been the most rewarding because the kids made the adjustments and the kids were buying into the program," he said.
Rodriguez said he couldn't be any prouder of his kids and the way they responded to everything that was thrown at them. They simply couldn't prepare normally in a sport that demands discipline and hard work every day from the early 6 a.m. workouts to pushing themselves all year to run longer distances in less time.
Every member of the boys and girls teams ran personal bests this season, and every runner grew mentally and physically.
"Their mentality has gotten much better," he said. "Their work ethic has gotten better. This situation has brought all of them closer.
"There's more trust in the team and more trust in each other," he said. "They've grown closer and the team is electrifying. And they're not afraid to say what they think to one another and pull for each other. We're more like a family."
Things just got better at every level for this team and for the program.
"I have admiration for them for the way they have pushed themselves this year and for the way they adjusted to everything and never gave up," Rodriguez said.
Because meets were canceled, Rodriguez took his kids to non-high school meets that weren't even cross country meets. They competed in 5K races out of town and they ran for charities, raising money for causes.
The program included 40 kids this year as Rodriguez has built it up and added runners every year, and all 40 were all-in all the time this year despite the obstacles.
"They were more focused this year," Rodriguez said. "They were more determined.''
Rodriguez's kids stepped up in the District 14-5A Meet in Midlothian last week, and ran well enough to qualify both the boys and the girls teams to the Regional Meet at Jessie Owens Stadium in Dallas on Monday.
The top three teams and the top 10 individuals advance. Both the boys and girls teams finished third in the district meet, but because of the pandemic the UIL changed the rules to limit teams and participates in the Regional Meet this year.
Instead of the top three teams, only the top two advanced, and the Tigers and Lady Tigers just missed the new cutoff. Rodriguez expects the rule to go back to three teams next year once we are out of the pandemic.
"This would have been our third year in a row to send both teams to region if not for the new restrictions," said Rodriguez, who coaches both teams along with assistant coach Melissa Grantham.
"I'm very proud of them," he said. "It has been a difficult season, a rough season because so many meets were canceled and we had to run at other places (in 5K races) but the kids worked hard all year and we're sending four individuals to the region."
Michala Banks took sixth (21:20) and Illasa Flores finished 8th to qualify for the girls Regional Meet, and Jesus Sanchez took fifth (17:13) and Cesar Morales took 10th to earn a trip to the boys Regional Meet.
Those victories mean even more to Rodriguez and his kids this year. They've not only run harder and faster, but they have run with heart and determination, running through a wall no one saw coming, breaking through in ways no one expected and growing as individuals and as a team.
"Yes," Rodriguez said with a proud smile. "This will be a year no one will forget."
