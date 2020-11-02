COVID-19 cost the Tiger and Lady Tiger cross country teams a trip to the Region Meet in Dallas, but no one was infected.
It was a matter of new rules.
Every season the top three teams in the district meet advance to the Region Meet, but because of the pandemic the UIL changed the rules to limit teams and participates in the Region Meet.
Instead of the top three teams, only the top two advanced, and the Tigers and Lady Tigers both finished third in the District 14-5A meet on in Midlothian on Friday.
"This would have been our third year in a row to send both teams to region if not for the new restrictions," said Corsicana cross country coach Jesus Rodriguez, who coaches both teams along with assistant coach Melissa Grantham.
"I'm very proud of them," he said. "It has been a difficult season, a rough season because so many meets were canceled and we had to run at other places (in 5K races) but the kids worked hard all year and we're sending four individuals to the region."
Michala Banks took sixth (21:20) and Illasa Flores finished 8th to qualify for the girls Region Meet, and Jesus Sanchez took fifth (17:13) and Cesar Morales took 10th to earn a trip to the boys Region Meet at Jessie Owens Stadium in Dallas on Nov. 9.
The top 10 individual runners in boys and girls qualify for the Region Meet,
Rodriguez was proud of the individuals and of both of his teams for coming back and of both teams for storming back with strong finishes.
"It was tough. We started out and we were in fifth place and it was close," he said. Ennis, Red Oak or Cleburne could have taken third. But we fought for it and we got third place. I'm very proud of all of them.
The boys team consists of Sanchez, Morales, Nelson Rangel, Leonardo Garcia and Emmanuel Franco. The girls team is made up of Banks, Flores, Fernanda Zagal, Anna Dixon and Jaqueline Rodriguez.
