GC Cross Country: Tigers, Lady Tigers feel confident going into district meet
- By Mike Phillips Daily Sun
-
-
Corsicana cross-country coach Jesus Rodriguez feels good about his team's chances in Thursday's District Meet, which will be held in Midlothian.
"We have a real good team this year," he said. "We've had a real good year and I think we have a chance to get to the Regionals."
The top three teams in the district meet advance to the regional meet.
The Tigers and Lady Tigers have had strong seasons. Both the boys and the girls team took first-place in the Itasca Invitation Meet two weeks ago and come into the District Meet with a lot of confidence. The top three teams from the district meet advance to the Regional Meet.
The boys team consists of Jarell Jennings, Emmanuel Franco, Jasmine Newsome, Javonte Sterling, Cesar Morales, William Hernandez, Carter Wells and Braden Grantham.
The girls team is made up of Jackie Rodriguez, Jasmine Newson, Jessica Morales, Yesenia Rondan, Thayadorra Echavarria, Skylar Mixon, Cassandra Hernandez and Valerie Diaz.
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Don Crum and sons, Bryon and Brad, wish to invite you to join us in a Celebration of Life event for our beloved wife of 56 years, mother and grandmother, Virginia (aka, Ginger) on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 at the Purdon Community Church, at 200 W 2nd Street, Purdon, Texas. Visitation will be …
Lived most of his life in Dawson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Crash claims life of Corsicana woman
- Fatal pedestrian accident closes Seventh Avenue
- Three indicted for organized crime
- UPDATE: Missing Corsicana woman found safe
- Grand Jury hands down five indictments against local man
- Corsicana says goodbye to beloved fire chief
- Mildred Homecoming nominees announced
- GG Football: GC Friday Night Football Scoreboard
- CISD to name building after late Dr. Rogers
- GC Football: Blooming Grove storms back to beat Scurry-Rosser
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.