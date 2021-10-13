 Corsicana cross-country coach Jesus Rodriguez feels good about his team's chances in Thursday's District Meet, which will be held in Midlothian.
"We have a real good team this year," he said. "We've had a real good year and I think we have a chance to get to the Regionals."
 
The top three teams in the district meet advance to the regional meet.
 
The Tigers and Lady Tigers have had strong seasons. Both the boys and the girls team took first-place in the Itasca Invitation Meet two weeks ago and come into the District Meet with a lot of confidence. The top three teams from the district meet  advance to the Regional Meet.
 
The boys team consists of Jarell Jennings, Emmanuel Franco, Jasmine Newsome, Javonte Sterling, Cesar Morales, William Hernandez, Carter Wells and Braden Grantham.
 
The girls team is made up of Jackie Rodriguez, Jasmine Newson, Jessica Morales, Yesenia Rondan, Thayadorra Echavarria, Skylar Mixon, Cassandra Hernandez and Valerie Diaz.
 

