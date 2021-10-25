Corsicana cross country coach Jesus Rodriguez has been trying to get to the state meet since in took over the program in 2016, when he took the first Tiger team in the program's history to the Regional Meet.
The Tigers have been at the Region Meet ever since, and return on Tuesday when the boys team, which finished second in the district, head to the University of Texas at Arlington for the 5A Region II Meet.
The top four teams and top 10 individuals advance to the state meet in Round Rock, and Rodriguez is hoping for another history-making day.
This year's Tigers were solid at the top. Three Tigers finished in the top six as individuals in the District 14-5A Meet: Jarell Jennings took home third-place, William Hernandez was fifth and Emmanuel Franco was sixth. The other members of the team are Javonte Sterling, Carter Wells, Cesar Morales, and Braden Grantham.
Rodriguez believes his kids have a chance to earn a trip to state.
"We've been working hard so maybe one day, Lord willing, we'll make it to state," he said after the district meet. This week Rodriguez said he felt this could be the year.
"Our boys have a chance, as a team and as individuals, too," he said. And he smiled when he said it.
The Frost girls team will compete at UTA in the girls Class 2A state meet on Tuesday.
Jennifer Cheek's Lady Bears are led by Fatima Luna and Lexi Banks. Luna led the Frost girls in the district meet, finishing sixth overall and Banks, Kaylee Clayton, Brynna Banks, Kyra Cerda, Morgan Whitley, Breelyn Dyer and Madison Curl all ran strong races for Frost to get the Lady Bears to UTA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.