The Tigers are back in the Cross Country Regionals.
That's no real surprise to the boys who run on Jesus Rodriguez's cross country team. They've had a big season, and taking second place on Thursday at the District 14-5A Meet in Midlothian was all part of the plan.
The top three teams advance to the 5-A Region II Meet at the University of Texas at Arlington on Oct. 26, and the Tigers felt like they were in the running all year.
Rodriguez is the reason. He took the first Corsicana cross country team in history to the Regionals in his first year as the cross country coach in 2016, and the Tigers have made it to the Regionals ever since -- a six-year streak.
This year's Tigers were solid at the top as the top three Tigers finished in the top six as individuals in the meet: Jarell Jennings took home third-place, Williams Hernandez was fifth and Emmanuel Franco was sixth. The other members of the team are Javonte Sterling, Carter Wells, Cesar Morales, and Braden Grantham.
Cassandra Hernandez took home sixth in the girls JV Meet and everyone on the boys and girls teams celebrated a journey that started months ago.
"All of our teams knew it would be tough so we started early this summer to get ready for this race," Rodriguez said. "It was a tough race. We were aware it would be tough against a muddy and bad course. Our team fought till the end in a battle against Midlothian, Joshua and the rest of our district teams."
Rodriguez said it was a victory everyone shared and it came as a result of a lot of runners and parents and coaches.
"Our parents' support and the support of our coaches and our teachers, who always support us and cheer us on in every race we do -- and we appreciate all they do for us," he said.
"Our seniors played a big role in this race because they showed character and leadership," he said. "Our seniors -- Cesar Morales, Jackie Rodriguez, Yesenia Rondan and Jessica Morales -- who helped the team with speeches every time we had a race, motivating our teams to never give up and fight till the end.''
It was a big day for Rodriguez and his kids, who move on now for bigger days ahead ...
